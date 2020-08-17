Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $5,844,600.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total value of $5,844,600.00.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $2,900,250.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $3,038,550.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total transaction of $2,961,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.90, for a total transaction of $2,893,500.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $3,019,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.07, for a total transaction of $2,896,050.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $2,812,050.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $5,670,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $2,856,000.00.

CRM stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,616. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $209.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,093.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

