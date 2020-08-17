Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,762,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 625,338 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Intel worth $584,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.93. 19,970,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,520,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

