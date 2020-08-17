Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.14 Million

Analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report $100.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.72 million to $128.40 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $191.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $417.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.70 million to $479.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $617.70 million, with estimates ranging from $602.40 million to $633.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

IPAR stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.3% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 668,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 51,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,561 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 24.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 74,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 361,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.