INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.40. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.79. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

