Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Boosted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 1.3% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.08% of Intuit worth $62,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.06.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.47 on Monday, hitting $308.01. The company had a trading volume of 714,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.64. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $314.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

