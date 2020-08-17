Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,677,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,893,457. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $275.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

