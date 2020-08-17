Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 777,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for 5.8% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC owned about 1.47% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $25,588,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,165,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,513 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9,426.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 772,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 470,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 241,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.57. 60,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,220. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

