iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lowered by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 973.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,670,000 after acquiring an additional 844,575 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 54,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 102,081 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000.

EFA traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $65.28. 744,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,207,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

