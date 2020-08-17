iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,743,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,570 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.47% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $535,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 17,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 35,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 67,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.90. 9,680,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,603,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

