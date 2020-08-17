Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 258.78 ($3.38).

Several analysts recently issued reports on LGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.58) to GBX 334 ($4.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 242 ($3.16) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 263 ($3.44) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

LON LGEN traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 226.10 ($2.96). 9,683,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24). The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 226.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

In related news, insider George Lewis acquired 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £1,277.04 ($1,669.55). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £1,869.24 ($2,443.77). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,348 shares of company stock valued at $500,308 in the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

