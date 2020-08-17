Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,385 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 37,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Shares of LOW traded up $4.07 on Monday, reaching $158.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,113,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $158.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

