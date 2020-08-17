Lyrical Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Lyrical Asset Management LP reduced its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300,165 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $79,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ADS traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.01. 669,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $139.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.49.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

