Lyrical Asset Management LP Has $129.77 Million Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,528 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up about 2.6% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.21% of Berry Global Group worth $129,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,132,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372,322 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,037,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,324 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,919,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,445,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,608,000 after acquiring an additional 953,420 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $758,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $758,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,801,440 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.21. 655,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

