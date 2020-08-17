Lyrical Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,770,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,766,000. NRG Energy makes up 2.4% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 1.54% of NRG Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,048,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NRG Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NRG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.30. 2,008,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,045. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

