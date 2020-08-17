Lyrical Asset Management LP Purchases 160,045 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,537,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,045 shares during the quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 4.36% of Commscope worth $71,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Commscope by 803.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Commscope in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Commscope in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commscope by 17.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 122,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Commscope by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $10.34. 3,094,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,661. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Commscope in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Commscope from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

