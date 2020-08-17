Lyrical Asset Management LP Sells 1,357,821 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Lyrical Asset Management LP trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,199,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,357,821 shares during the period. AerCap makes up approximately 3.2% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.95% of AerCap worth $160,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 85.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 47.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 28.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.09.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

