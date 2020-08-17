Manna Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a market cap of $690,154.95 and $4.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Manna has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005366 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,237.64 or 0.99724153 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,798,080 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,986 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

