Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $330.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,744. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.37 and its 200-day moving average is $291.92. The company has a market capitalization of $327.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

