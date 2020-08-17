Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 68.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $330.23. 2,894,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

