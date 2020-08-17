Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Matinas Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Matinas Biopharma also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Matinas Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Matinas Biopharma.

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

MTNB traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.86. 4,232,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,711. Matinas Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81.

About Matinas Biopharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

