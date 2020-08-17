Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) will post $60,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Matinas Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $20,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matinas Biopharma will report full-year sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120,000.00, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matinas Biopharma.

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of MTNB stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,232,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,711. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81. Matinas Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

About Matinas Biopharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matinas Biopharma (MTNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit