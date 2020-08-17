Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Brokerages expect that Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) will post $60,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Matinas Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $20,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matinas Biopharma will report full-year sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120,000.00, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matinas Biopharma.

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of MTNB stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,232,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,711. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81. Matinas Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

