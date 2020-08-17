Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,983 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.12. 1,205,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. VF’s revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler cut VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

