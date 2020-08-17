Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after buying an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,420,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,197,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,103,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $78.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,348,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.01. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

