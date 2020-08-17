Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $357.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,412. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.05 and a 200-day moving average of $302.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.62.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

