Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 308.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth $30,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.66. 3,015,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,240. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $166.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,356 shares of company stock valued at $30,387,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.