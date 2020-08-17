Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.04. 985,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,344. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

