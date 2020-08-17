Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

VZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.78. 8,355,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,735,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

