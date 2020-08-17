Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

