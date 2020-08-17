Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 279,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 37,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.53. 12,322,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,609,500. The company has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

