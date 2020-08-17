Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.68.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.44. 2,576,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,530. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

