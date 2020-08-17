Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.3% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 28,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 33.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.37 on Monday, reaching $232.62. 1,395,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,812. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $233.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

