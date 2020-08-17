Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 73,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,749 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $104.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,848,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,955. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $397,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,902 shares of company stock worth $11,175,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

