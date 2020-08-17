Mattern Capital Management LLC Invests $291,000 in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

CMF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $62.95. 71,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,690. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.52.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

