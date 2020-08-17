Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,242 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 16.1% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 438,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in L3Harris by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 592,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,469,000 after buying an additional 75,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 142.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.84.

LHX stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,529. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

