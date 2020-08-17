Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,034 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $37.46. 2,497,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,923. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

