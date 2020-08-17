Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 521 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $281,794.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $106.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.06.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.