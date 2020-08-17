Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 646 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Linde by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $276,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 8.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 13.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $7,298,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $248.43. 967,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,046. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $251.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

