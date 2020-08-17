Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,901 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $100.71. 4,655,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,572,822. The stock has a market cap of $177.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

