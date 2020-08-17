Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

MDT stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,689,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average of $98.23. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

