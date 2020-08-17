Mattern Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 795.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.55. 354,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,233. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit