MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.84. 1,172,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,735. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

