MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 4,435 Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE J traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.97. 590,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,549. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.26.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $480,680 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on J shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

