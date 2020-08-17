MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 74.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 118.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

Shares of HXL traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.93. 499,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.