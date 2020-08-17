MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Cuts Holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $3,496,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 24,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 24,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FFC stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 122,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,918. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

