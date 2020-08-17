MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 64,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,344,000 after buying an additional 117,740 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 108,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $339.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.07 and its 200-day moving average is $302.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

