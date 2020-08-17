MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,952,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,775,000 after purchasing an additional 124,146 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

LMT traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $388.96. 864,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.