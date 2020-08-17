MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,770,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371,566. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $212.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.