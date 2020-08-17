MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 28.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $14.35. 2,564,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,751. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

