MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 466,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 227,270 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 280,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 779,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,004,000 after buying an additional 331,715 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,214,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,834,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

