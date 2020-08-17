MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $379.08. 1,409,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.41. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $387.70. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

